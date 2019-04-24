New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2019) - Wildflower Brands Inc. (OTCQB: WLDFF) (CSE: SUN) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.

To view the full publication, titled "The Cannabis Bonanza Has Just Begun," please visit: http://cnw.fm/4kiHL

The sweeping growth of the cannabis industry is rooted at least in part from a groundswell of public support that has turned into a tidal wave of acceptance. Fifteen years ago, only a third of Americans supported federal legalization of marijuana. About two-thirds of Americans now support legalization, up from only 54% two years ago. Among adults under age 35, a whopping 85% favor federal legalization. The movement gained so much momentum so fast that the industry is scrambling to keep up. As the cannabis industry and markets mature, acquisition and consolidation deals appear to be all but certain.

Headquartered at the epicenter of this upsurge, Wildflower Brands Inc. has already staked out an enviable market position and is further expanding its retail footprint and product distribution in the province. The company recently announced that it intends to acquire City Cannabis Corp. in an all-stock deal.

