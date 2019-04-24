Virpax Pharmaceuticals: Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals to Present at ThinkEquity Conference

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Virpax"), a company specializing in developing pharmaceutical products for pain management by using new drug delivery systems, today announced that Anthony P. Mack, Chairman and CEO of Virpax will be presenting at the ThinkEquity Conference at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in New York City at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Virpax website, www.virpaxpharma.com.

Virpax recently announced it has entered into a license agreement with Nanomerics Ltd. for global rights to use the Nanomerics nanotechnology for the delivery of a metabolically labile intranasal peptide for the management of chronic pain. Virpax also announced it has entered into a research and development collaborative initiative with Kannaba Technologies Inc., a company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic cannabinoid-based products for veterinary and human health applications.

More information can be found at: https://www.think-equity.com/thinkequity-conference

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax develops branded pharmaceutical products for pain management by using cutting-edge technology to enhance patients' quality of life, all while creating value for its investors and partners. The company is focused on becoming a global leader in pain management by developing and delivering innovative pharmaceutical products to its customers. For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Virpax cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, those associated with the timing of the regulatory filings and clinical milestones and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Virpax takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

Contact

Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Anthony P. Mack, 484-875-3195

info@virpaxpharma.com

