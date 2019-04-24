sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0J3YQ ISIN: US86323X1063 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
24.04.2019 | 15:32
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.: Streamline Health(R) to Present at the ThinkEquity! Conference on May 2, 2019

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises in the new value-based world, today announced that David Sides, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the ThinkEquity! Conference on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in New York, New York.

The Company's presentation will take place at 8:00 AM ET, followed by one-on-one sessions with interested investors until 5:00 PM. A live webcast will be available on the Company's website. An online replay will be available for six months following the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Streamline Health website, www.streamlinehealth.net.

About Streamline Health
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge - producing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that empower providers to drive revenue integrity in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Company Contact:
Randy Salisbury
SVP, Chief Marketing Officer
(404) 229-4242
randy.salisbury@streamlinehealth.net

SOURCE: Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/542839/Streamline-HealthR-to-Present-at-the-ThinkEquity-Conference-on-May-2-2019


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE