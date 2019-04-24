Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Expects Higher than Anticipated Profitability in Q1 2019

London, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG), expects higher than anticipated profitability in Q1 2019.

On 6 March 2019, Dialog indicated that it expected gross margin for Q1 2019 to be broadly in line with FY 2018 (FY 2018 gross margin: 47.9%; FY 2018 underlying1 gross margin: 48.3%). The Company now expects Q1 2019 gross margin of approximately 49.3% and Q1 2019 underlying1 gross margin of approximately 49.6%. Both measures include 80bps positive impact from non-recurring items. The remaining favorable movement was mostly driven by product mix and lower manufacturing costs.

Additionally, in Q1 2019 the Company expects operating profit of approximately US$25 million and underlying1 operating profit of approximately US$47 million. Both measures include other operating income of approximately US$4 million, comprising income from specific non-recurring engineering contracts.

In Q1 2019, the Company expects revenue of approximately US$295 million. At 29 March 2019, the Company had US$690 million of cash and cash equivalents.

The Company will publish its results for the quarter ended 29 March 2019 on 9 May 2019.

1. Underlying measures of performance quoted in this announcement are non-IFRS measures. Our use of underlying measures is explained on pages 156 to 161 of our 2018 Annual Report and Accounts. Reconciliations of the underlying measures to the nearest equivalent IFRS measures will be presented in our Q1 2019 Interim Report.

