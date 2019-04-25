Loan defaults have brought business at the solar goods maker and EPC to a halt and a lack of progress reports on its formerly lucrative project contracts means there is no immediate prospect of seeing the company's 2018 figures.Troubled engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services company Singyes Solar has been forced to delay the release of its 2018 annual report by another month. The Hong Kong based business, which also manufactures solar goods and partition walls, announced on the Hong Kong exchange yesterday that it may be able to publish the annual report by the end of May. Publication ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...