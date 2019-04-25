Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2019) - Graphene Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) ("ZEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced work on the environmental baseline studies to support the development of the Albany Graphite Project (the "Project"). Material from the unique Albany Graphite Project will potentially serve as precursor graphene material for anticipated future graphene product and market opportunities.

The environmental and social baseline studies will provide important input into future project development plans, which include a Project design, a class environmental assessment (EA) and regulatory permitting. ERM Canada Ltd. ("ERM") is leading the desktop and fieldwork associated with the baseline studies on behalf of ZEN. ERM is a leading global provider of environmental, health, safety, social and sustainability consulting services with over three decades of experience in the Canadian mining industry.

As part of the initial planning for the baseline studies, ERM is actively collaborating with Constance Lake First Nation ("CLFN") to maximize opportunities for involvement and incorporation of traditional knowledge. This aligns with the existing agreements ZEN has signed with CLFN and a commitment to ongoing engagement. (Please see the Company's news release dated September 27, 2018.)

"The initiation of field-level baseline data studies with ERM marks the next step in the development of the Albany Graphite asset." said Dr. Francis Dubé, ZEN's CEO. "As part of our baseline program design, staff and leadership of CLFN are actively involved to ensure meaningful engagement and economic development opportunities. By integrating baseline data into the early Project planning stage, ZEN will maximize the value to the benefit of both our shareholders and the local community."

CLFN Chief Rick Allen commented "We are happy to see ZEN Graphene taking the right steps to protect the environment and work closely with us. Constance Lake First Nation looks forward to participating in this important process and moving the environmental baseline study forward as partners. "

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is an emerging graphene technology company with a focus on development of the unique Albany Graphite Project. This precursor graphene material provides the company with a competitive advantage in the potential graphene market as independent labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA and Canada have demonstrated that ZEN's Albany Graphite/Naturally PureTM easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of simple mechanical and chemical methods.

About ERM Canada Ltd.

ERM has been serving the mining industry in Canada for over 35 years and has a proven track record of high quality technical work along with a collaborative approach with regulators and Indigenous communities. ERM has local capacity with offices in both Toronto and Sudbury employing staff with direct experience in environmental baseline studies, regulatory approvals and Indigenous engagement in Northern Ontario. The firm is able to leverage this local expertise with their global presence of more than 160 offices in over 40 countries and territories.

To find out more on ERM and specifically their experience in the mining sector, please visit their website at www.erm.com/en/industries/mining-metals/.

For further information:

Francis Dubé, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (289) 821-2820

Email: drfdube@zengraphene.com

To find out more on ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., please visit our website at www.ZENGraphene.com.

Forward Looking Statements

