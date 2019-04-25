The crypto market is working its way higher to meet our Bitcoin price forecast. We said to strongly believe in our price target of $25k even though it may not be 2019 in which this target is achieved. It seems more realistic to think in a range of 2 to 3 years from now. Fundamentally, our 5 cryptocurrency predictions are valid. Chart-wise, we get confirmation with each passing day that Bitcoin is in its 3d grand bull market. It is clear to us that Bitcoin aspires to go one and only one way: higher. That's what we spotted a while ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...