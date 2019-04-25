The Leading Pet Care Network Broadly Launches Cat Care After Three-Month Pilot Test Grows 8x Faster than its Dog Sitting Business

Rover.com, the world's largest network of 5-star pet sitters and dog walkers, today announced it has officially launched new cat services to make it easier for pet parents to book trusted care for their cats across North America and the U.K. Pet parents are projected to spend close to $500 million on Rover this year, and cat services will be a key growth opportunity for the company.

"Our customer research is loud and clear: the cat market is underserved," stated Alison Rutty, Rover's director of new business lines. "Most cat owners don't want to leave their pets alone while they travel. We also know that cats often experience stress and anxiety when leaving their home environment, and traditional commercial care facilities fall short, underscoring Rover's role in better serving the cat community."

Rover found that 68% of cat owners wouldn't feel comfortable leaving their cat alone for more than two days without care when they travel. For those who do book care, 80% of cat owners expect their sitter to visit their home at least once a day to check on their cat. Seeing the need for more cat care options, Rover tested the expanded cat offering over a three-month beta period, from December 2018 to February 2019. During that time, the platform saw nearly $4 million in cat specific billings-a number that originally took Rover two years to reach as a business overall. Since launching the beta, more than 15,000 cat sitters have provided cat services across North America and the U.K.

The new cat care booking experience enables owners to create a profile for their cat, choosing from 100+ breed specifications, and search for local sitters who offer cat services within their community. With Rover, cat owners are now able to find affordable, local pet care from providers who offer in-home services, which accommodates cats' preference of staying within their home environment. Services include 30-minute drop-in visits, which are scheduled as needed, for feeding, cleaning the litter box, playtime, or administering medication. For cats who crave more human attention, overnight sitting in the cat's home is available.

"Our modern, digital lives and relationships will never replace the simple pleasure of cuddling with our furry family members, and we want to make it possible for more people to experience the joy of pet companionship," said Aaron Easterly, CEO of Rover. "By officially welcoming cats into the family, we expect more pet parents to embrace an option that makes it easier to leave their pet in the care of trusted sitters who will treat their pets like family."

Today 47.1 million households in the U.S. have a cat, sparking a demand for cat care and pet-tech innovations.1 Moreover, the global pet market is forecasted to grow to more than $200 billion by 2025.2 With this launch, Rover is the market leader in cat services with tens of thousands of cat sitters in cities across the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

To learn more about Rover cat sitting, please visit www.rover.com/cat-sitting/.

1American Pet Products Association's National Pet Owners Survey, 2017-2018

2Grand View Research's Pet Care Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report By Pet Type, 2018-2025

About Rover.com

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover.com is the world's largest and most trusted network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers. Rover connects dog and cat owners with pet care whenever they need it. Millions of services have been booked on Rover, including pet sitting, dog walking, in-home boarding, drop-in visits and doggy day care.

As The Dog People, Rover makes it easier for people to have pet love in their lives through the Rover Guarantee, 24/7 support, vet consultations, and GPS walk tracking. And by sharing expertise on TheDogPeople.com-one of the world's top pet blogs-Rover provides tips and articles that delight, inform, and enhance the bond between people and their pets. To learn more about Rover, please visit http://www.rover.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190425005208/en/

Contacts:

Rover.com

Kristin Sandberg

360-510-6365

pr@rover.com