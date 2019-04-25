New capacity to support global growth in industrial, infrastructure, and home and personal care markets; expected to come online in 2021

Dow (NYSE: DOW) announced today plans to expand its alkoxylation capacity at its existing facility in Tarragona, Spain directly benefiting the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India region. This low capital intensity, high return, incremental investment builds on the previously announced alkoxylation capacity expansion on the U.S. Gulf Coast, to support growing demand and advance Dow's leading positions in attractive consumer, industrial, and infrastructure markets growing above GDP.

"New Dow's more focused, agile, and market-oriented structure enables deeper collaboration with customers and faster response to market opportunities and capacity constraints," said Ester Baiget, business president of Dow Industrial solutions. "This new capacity optimizes our existing asset infrastructure to enable growth at our customers. It is a true testament to our dedication and passion for seeking solutions that will benefit our customers, our markets and the communities in which we live and work."

Dow's versatile alkoxylation franchise upgrades basic chemical building blocks in order to produce safe ingredients for cosmetics, household and industrial cleaning, paints and many other products for everyday use. This incremental investment will expand Dow's production of high-quality lubricants, defoamers, specialty surfactants and ethoxylates.

