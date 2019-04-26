New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2019) - Wildflower Brands Inc. (OTCQB: WLDFF) (CSE: SUN) announces the availability of a CannabisNewsAudio Broadcast titled, "The Cannabis Bonanza Has Just Begun."

To hear the CannabisNewsAudio version, visit: http://cnw.fm/3kSyC

To read the full editorial, visit: http://cnw.fm/lqo2I

The global legal marijuana market, valued at $9.3 billion in 2016, is expected to reach $146.4 billion by the end of 2025, an incredible 16-fold increase over nine years. Legal cannabis markets are still a relatively new phenomenon, and the market is nowhere near its total sales potential. An estimated 272 million global consumers use cannabis, equivalent to only about 4% of the world's population. Growth trajectory is virtually vertical. Perhaps nowhere is this hyper-growth more spectacular than North America. Wall Street's top cannabis analyst forecasts the U.S. market to grow to $80 billion by 2030 assuming national availability.

Today Wildflower now markets its distinctive CBD+ products to more than 300 retailers in the health and wellness space and operates in regulated cannabis markets throughout North America in accordance with jurisdictional regulations for THC and CBD+ products.

About Wildflower Brands

Wildflower Brands is a company headquartered in Vancouver building reputable brands and quality products that incorporate the synergistic effects of plants and their extracts. For more information, visit the company's website at www.WildflowerBrands.co

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44340