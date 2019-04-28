Marinomed: Stock quoted biotech company Marinomed Biotech AG has announced the successful completion of the pivotal Phase III study for Budesolv. The top line results are now available and show that Budesolv achieves at least the same effect as the product which is currently on the market, with a significantly lower dose. The planned primary endpoint of the study for the first product of the innovative Marinosolv® technology platform has thus been achieved. The approval process can be continued as scheduled. As announced, the complete Phase III study with detailed results is expected and will be published by the end of the second quarter of 2019 at the latest.Marinomed has succeeded in increasing the bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds to treat sensitive tissues such as nose ...

