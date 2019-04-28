RBI: Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) and Feedzai, a global leader in using AI to fight financial crime, today announced a partnership. Through the cooperation with Feedzai, RBI's customers will benefit from even more security due to real-time monitoring in the payment channels. RBI's Financial Crime Management teams across the group will use Feedzai's advanced machine learning products, such as AutoML, automating feature engineering and other parts of the data science loop for increased effectiveness as well as efficiency, and Feedzai Genome, visual link analysis for finding illicit patterns with greater scope and accuracy. The bank reported significant profit growth in its FY 2018 results and has highlighted future growth plans driven by focusing on digitization in all segments ....

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...