InvestingHaven was very bullish on Canopy Growth (WEED.TO). This bullish Canopy Growth stock forecast published 3 months ago is proof of it. Even premium subscribers (indeed, crypto members also receive other juicy investing opportunities) received a buy alert on January 9th at a price of 39.9, and they are looking at a profit of 69% right now. Talking about spot-on forecasts for 2019, right. After some consolidation Canopy Growth is now set to break out to all-time highs. What does this mean? As a segment leader of the cannabis space it suggests our bullish cannabis stocks forecast is about to ...

