Erste Group Bank: Erste Group Bank presented a new management team. As of 1 July 2019, Alexandra Habeler-Drabek will serve as Erste Group's Chief Risk Officer (CRO), Stefan Dörfler will be Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Ingo Bleier will be responsible for the Corporate Banking and Markets business. While continuing as the management board member overseeing the retail banking segment at Erste Group, Peter Bosek will in addition take on the role of Chief Executive Officer at the group's Austrian banking subsidiary Erste Bank Oesterreich. Petr Brávek will continue to serve as Erste Group's Chief Operations Officer (COO) until the turn of the year, after which he will take on the COO role at Ceská sporitelna, Erste Group's Czech banking ...

