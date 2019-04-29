Prospera Inc: Prospera Is Unaware Of Any Material Change

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2019 / Prospera Inc. ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") (GXR:TSX-V; OF6A:FRA) At the request of IIROC Prospera wishes to confirm that the Corporation's management is unaware of any material change in the Corporation's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Prospera

Prospera is a public oil and gas exploration, exploitation and development company focusing on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in Western Canada. Prospera develops, acquires and exploits oil and gas mineral rights for primary and secondary recovery.

