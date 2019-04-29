Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-04-29 15:00 CEST -- AS Baltika on its Annual General Meeting held on April 12, 2019 decided to change nominal value from EUR 0.1 EUR to 1 EUR and divide the existing total quantity of shares by ten. Consequently, the ISIN of listed shares will be changed. Due to the nominal value change (stock split), the order book of AS Baltika will be flushed after the end of Trading Hours on April 29, 2019. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +372 640 8847 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.