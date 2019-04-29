Bigben Interactive: PRESS RELEASE: Bigben is pleased to announce the game Overpass, an off-road simulation focussed on conquering natural and artificial obstacles

Bigben

OVERPASS

Screes, steep slopes, tree trunks, bogs: take on the challenge of all-terrain pushed to the extreme!



Lesquin, April 29th 2019 - Bigben and Zordix Racing are pleased to announce the game Overpass, an off-road simulation focussed on conquering natural and artificial obstacles.

In Overpass, the player takes control of powerful buggies and quads, scrabbling across extreme tracks and very hazardous terrain. This simulation, unique in its genre, pits the player against craggy slopes and puts their cool-headedness to the test throughout technical obstacle courses along wilderness tracks. Overpass's realistic physics engine requires you to keep precise and meticulous control of your speed and acceleration or you risk losing your grip and failing your crossing. You'll need to master the technical characteristics of official reproductions of buggies and quads from iconic brands such as Yamaha, Suzuki or Arctic Cat. Differential locking, 2 or 4 drive wheels, transmission type: the player has been given all the tools they need to discover the real vehicle options that will let them adapt their driving to the terrain.

Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/Q9_XUQE9btQ

The Career mode lets you manage your buggies and quads and choose the one best adapted to each track and terrain type in order to win the competition and attract sponsors. In multi-player mode, you'll need to know and master the slightest detail of each track in order to post the best times and show that you are truly the master of off-roading!

Overpass will be available on PlayStation 4TM, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch and will be released in October 2019.

Major player in the digital entertainment industry, BIGBEN makes use of its know-how in the Gaming, Mobile and Audio lines of business. With fifteen years of experience in distribution and edition of video games on consoles and PC, BIGBEN has recently operated a successful strategy to move upmarket to games called 'AA'. Present worldwide with its sport, racing, simulation, action and adventure games, BIGBEN aim to be among the leaders of its sector. www.bigben.fr

About Zordix Racing

Zordix AB

