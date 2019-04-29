Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) announces 2018 Year End Results

29 April 2019, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd (EPH), a real estate investment and development company with focus on Russia and Europe, today announces audited 2018 year-end results:

NAV of $33.82 per share - decreased from $ 37.43 at YE2017

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of $29.95 million ($3.02 per share) is fully overlapped by the negative cumulative translation adjustment (CTA) of $65.94 million (reflected as the other comprehensive loss in equity)

The main factors influencing NAV are: Good stable performance of the rental properties - US$ 68.2 million of net rental income (vs US$ 70.9 million in 2017). Slight decrease is caused primarily by compression of USD equivalent of RUB-denominated rental revenues due to RUB depreciation in 2018 US$ 35.67 million decrease in investment property valuations Negative effect of exchange rate fluctuations (taking into account the change in CTA) in the amount of US$ 7.5 million US$ 31.4 million finance costs which mainly include bond interest accrued



The Company's investment properties held at fair value are $841.5 million (31 December 2017: $874.8 million). The decrease is mainly caused by negative changes in estimated market rent for the properties with US$-denominated rental cash flows (based on the current market situation) and due to depreciation of RUR against US$ - for the properties with RUR-denominated rental stream.

Our annual report, including full financial statements, is available on the company's website:

http://www.easternpropertyholdings.com/investors/reports.php

CONFERENCE CALL WITH MANAGEMENT

Please join management for a conference call to discuss EPH's 2018 results today,

Tuesday, 7 May 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (CET)

Dial in: +41 58 262 07 22

Access Code: 600038

A presentation for the call will be posted on the company's website shortly before the call, www.easternpropertyholdings.com

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG.

Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.

