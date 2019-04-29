sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,378 Euro		-0,325
-3,73 %
WKN: A2NB6F ISIN: BMG7998G1069 Ticker-Symbol: S9AD 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEADRILL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEADRILL LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,342
8,447
29.04.
29.04.2019 | 22:41
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Annual General Meeting 2019

Hamilton, Bermuda, April 29, 2019 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill") announces today that it has scheduled its 2019 Annual Meeting. Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting will be held on June 5, 2019. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Statement can be found on our website www.seadrill.com (http://www.seadrill.com/) and attached to this press release.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Seadrill 2019 AGM Proxy Statement (http://hugin.info/135817/R/2242912/885399.pdf)
Seadrill 2019 AGM Notice (http://hugin.info/135817/R/2242912/885398.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Seadrill Limited via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)