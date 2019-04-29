Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Annual General Meeting 2019

Hamilton, Bermuda, April 29, 2019 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill") announces today that it has scheduled its 2019 Annual Meeting. Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting will be held on June 5, 2019. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Statement can be found on our website www.seadrill.com (http://www.seadrill.com/) and attached to this press release.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Seadrill 2019 AGM Proxy Statement (http://hugin.info/135817/R/2242912/885399.pdf)

Seadrill 2019 AGM Notice (http://hugin.info/135817/R/2242912/885398.pdf)



