Kitron ASA: Kitron: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2019

(2019-04-30) Kitron ASA held its Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2018. 53.172.455 shares, amounting to 30.18 per cent of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.

All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice issued on 9 April 2019.

After the general meeting, the board of Kitron comprises the following shareholder and employee elected members:

Shareholder elected members:

Tuomo Lähdesmäki (Chairman, re-elected)

Gro Brækken (re-elected)

Espen Gundersen (re-elected)

Maalfrid Brath (re-elected)

Christian Jebsen (re-elected)

Employee elected members:

Bjørn Gottschlich

Tanja Rørheim

Jarle Larsen

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed dividend of NOK 0.40 per share.

The dividends will be distributed to Kitron ASA's shareholders as of the date of the General Meeting (as they appear in the shareholders' register as of 3 May 2019, based on normal T+2 settlements). Kitron's shares will be traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange exclusive the right to receive dividend as from 2 May 2019. Record date: 3 May 2019. The dividend is expected to be paid on or about 10 May 2019.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO and Acting CEO, tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2.6 billion in 2018 and has about 1 700 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

2019-minutes-from-ordinary-general-meeting (http://hugin.info/197/R/2242861/885461.pdf)



