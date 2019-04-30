Aircraft Nacelle Components Market to Reach $9.0 Billion in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Nacelle Components Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Business Jet, and Military Aircraft), by Component Type (Inlet Cowl, Fan Cowl, Thrust Reverser, Exhaust Components, and Others), by Material Type (Composites, Nickel Alloy, Titanium, and Others), by Process Type (Hand Layup, Resin Infusion, AFP/ATL, Forming, and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This 271-page comprehensive report, from Stratview Research, presents the most complete and thorough market analysis on aircraft nacelle components for the forecast period of 2019 to 2014 with high emphasis on accurate market data, insights and competitive landscapes. The report rigorously studies all major nacelle component suppliers, nacelle system integrators, as well as engine and aircraft manufacturers in order to provide an accurate assessment of the market at the global and regional levels. The report further identifies low-hanging fruits that lie ahead for the market participants with an aim to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation.

Aircraft Nacelle Components Market: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global aircraft nacelle components market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 9,011.1 million in 2024. Increasing production rates of key aircraft programs, such as B737, B787, A320, and A350XWB, increasing demand for lightweight aircraft nacelle components, increasing share of wide-body aircraft in commercial aircraft deliveries, rising global aircraft fleet size, and increasing diameter of fan blades of turbofan engines are the major growth drivers of the market.

The research's findings suggest that narrow-body aircraft is expected to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period, propelled by introduction of fuel-efficient variants of best-selling programs (A320neo and B737 Max). Both the commercial aircraft manufacturers (Boeing and Airbus) are enjoying huge order backlogs (13,048 aircraft units as of 31st December 2018) of their commercial aircraft programs and have incessantly been raising the production rates to meet the growing demand.

Based on material type, composite is expected to remain the material of choice in the market during the forecast period. There has been an incessant replacement of metals with composite components, owing to their excellent strength-to-weight ratio at a relatively low weight. However, titanium components are expected to witness the highest growth in the market during the same period, driven by an increasing penetration, especially in exhaust components.

As per the study, North America is expected to remain the largest aircraft nacelle components market during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth in the same period. The highest growth of aircraft nacelle components in Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for the B737, A320, and A330 aircraft programs, increasing procurement of military aircraft owing to rising defense budget, and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (C919 and MRJ).

The key aircraft nacelle component manufacturers are Collins Aerospace (Previously UTC Aerospace Systems), Safran S.A., Spirit AeroSystems, Inc., Bombardier (Short Brothers PLC), GKN Aerospace, and Leonardo S.p.A. Development of lighter nacelle components, regional expansion, and mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the nacelle components market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Aircraft Nacelle Components Market, By Aircraft Type

Narrow-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Wide-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Very Large Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Business Jet ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft Nacelle Components Market, By Component Type

Inlet Cowl ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Fan Cowl (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Thrust Reverser (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Exhaust Components (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Other Components (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft Nacelle Components Market, By Material Type

Composite Components ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Nickel Alloy Parts (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Titanium Components (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Other Metal Components (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft Nacelle Components Market, By Manufacturing Process Type

Hand Layup ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Resin Infusion (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

AFP/ATL (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Forming (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft Nacelle Components Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: USA, Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France , UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan , India and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country/Region Analysis: Latin America, Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Some of our other premium market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

Aircraft Nacelle Systems Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Business Jet, and Military Aircraft), by Engine Type (Turbofan Engine, Turboprop Engine and Turbojet Engine), by Material Type (Composites, Nickel Alloy, Titanium, and Others), by Process Type (Hand Layup, Resin Infusion, AFP/ATL, Forming, and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Jet), by Product Type (Cascade Type, Pivot Four Door, and Bucket Type), by Material Type (Composites and Metals), by Process Type (Hand Layup, Resin Infusion, AFP/ATL, and Others), by Mechanism Type (Hydraulic and Electric), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022.

