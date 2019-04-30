Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2019) - Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE: SUN) (OTCQB: WLDFF) (the "Company") is excited to announce that the City of Vancouver has approved and issued a building permit for City Cannabis Co's 2317 Cambie Street location. Wildflower recently announced a letter of intent to acquire City Cannabis Co. With the City of Vancouver's Letter of Recommendation to the Provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, City Cannabis is on track for the opening of their third Vancouver location with a target opening in Summer 2019.

The Cambie Street location is two blocks away from the intersection of Broadway and Cambie which is one of the busiest corners of the city. The location will be connected by two Skytrain rapid transit lines (Broadway-UBC coming soon) and is situated amongst high traffic big-box stores including Whole Foods, Save-On-Foods, Canadian Tire, Best Buy, Home Depot, London Drugs, Winners and one of the busier BC Liquor stores in Vancouver. The arterial flow of traffic coming into the city over the Cambie Street Bridge has 30,000 vehicles daily during the morning workday commute. The pedestrian traffic between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. continues to grow year-over-year with a current measure of 12,000 plus per day. The growth experienced with-in the retail trade area of Cambie Village has a measurable trajectory that is extremely favorable.

William MacLean, CEO of Wildflower Brands, says, "City Cannabis is the first multiple location operator to come out of British Columbia and has a proven track record in opening and licensing premier cannabis retail locations. With the addition of the Cambie Village location, their current 610 Robson Street location will congruently continue to strengthen brand dominance. BC has always been considered the most cultured cannabis market in the world and City Cannabis is building a cohesive network of operations that will provide consumers with the ultimate retail experience anywhere in Canada."

ABOUT CITY CANNABIS CO.

City Cannabis is a cannabis retailer holding two of the three City of Vancouver licenses to sell cannabis and the only company with multiple licenses in the Province of B.C. City Cannabis has been profitably operating various dispensaries in Vancouver since Vancouver commenced licensing cannabis retailers.

ABOUT WILDFLOWER BRANDS INC.

Wildflower Brands is a Vancouver-based company developing and designing brands that focus on plant-based health and wellness products. All of our brands work in synergy, toward becoming a global wellness leader.

