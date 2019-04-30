We published our Organigram Stock Price Target of $40 when Organigram Holdings (OGI.V) was trading at 8.5 USD. Not only is Organigram breaking out to all-time highs today, it also is attempting to break above its 3-year triangle formation. This may be huge news provided this breakout holds. Benefit to the bulls because the cannabis stock market leader (WEED.TO) Canopy Growth Says The Cannabis Stock Market Sector Wants To Go Higher. If the market wants to realize our bullish cannabis stock forecast you better don't stand in its way. The majority of cannabis stocks was trading higher when we published ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...