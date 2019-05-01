Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2019) - The Mint Corporation (TSXV: MIT) ("Mint" or the "Company"), announced today that it will be late in filing its audited annual financial statements, MD&A and related CEO and CFO certificates for its financial year-ended December 31, 2018 (the "Year End Filings"). The Year End Filings are required to be filed no later than April 30, 2019. The late filing of the Year End Filings is due to delays in finalizing the audited financial results of Mint's UAE subsidiaries. Management of Mint is working with its auditors to finalize the financial statements and expects that the Year End Filings will be made no later than May 3, 2019.

Mint also announced that Randy Koroll has been appointed as a director of the Company and a member of Mint's audit committee. Mint is pleased that Randy is rejoining the Mint board having previously served as a director from October 2013 to September 2014. Randy brings over 30 years' management and finance experience to the Mint board. He has served as a director of numerous public companies and as the chief financial officer for various publicly-traded and private companies since 2001.

Mint announced that Ashish Kapoor and Julie McClure have resigned as directors of the Company. Vishy Karamadam, CEO of Mint, said "We would like to thank Ashish and Julie for the contribution they have made to Mint's board of directors."

Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or our future performance. Forward-looking statements include the expected date for filing the Year End Filings. Such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any delays in the completion of the auditors' work on the Year End Filings. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, The Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

About Mint

The Mint Corporation through its majority-owned subsidiaries (the "Mint Group"), is a globally-certified payments company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with its primary business in Dubai, UAE. The Mint Group provides employers, employees and merchants with best-in-class financial services supported via payroll cards and the feature rich and linked Mint mobile application. Through its mobile enabled payments platform certified globally by Mastercard and UnionPay, Mint brings modern financial conveniences, at reasonable cost, to employers, merchants and consumers.

