Following the successful sale period for the AMR token in which approximately 80% of the sale allocation was sold, AMR has been confirmed for listing on two crypto asset exchanges, including Swiss exchange p2pb2b, which currently has 24-hour trading volume of more than USD $500 million (per CoinMarketCap). With these exchange listings, an aftermarket will be created for the AMR token, enabling greater usability of AMR, as well as the Ammbr network itself. Additionally, FORK provides an update about its mining equipment in light of its revised operations strategy.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2019) -GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP. (CSE: FORK) (OTC: GBCHF) ("FORK" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the AMR token has been confirmed to be listed on two major crypto asset exchanges, p2pb2b (http://p2pb2b.io) and Stex (http://stex.com). The dates for AMR being listed on these exchanges will be announced on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

The AMR token was created by Ammbr Foundation Pte Ltd. ("Ammbr") as the proprietary cryptocurrency of its blockchain-based wireless mesh network, to provide access to the network and to facilitate micropayments for Internet access. FORK announced in a press release dated October 23, 2019 that it had partnered with Ammbr to play a key role in the development of Ammbr's network and administer the crowdsale for the AMR token. On March 22, 2019, the Company announced that the sale period for AMR had closed, with approximately 80% of the sale allocation having been purchased in this timeframe. The AMR token will be listed on the p2pb2b and Stex exchanges following this successful sale period, with trading pairs available in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and United States dollars.

Several notable developments have taken place for Ammbr and its affiliated entities since Ammbr first partnered with FORK. Below is an overview of the announcements about key developments that have positive implications for the Ammbr wireless mesh network:

Ammbr's Technologies Selected by Smartware for Large-Scale Infrastructure Deployment in India (January 11, 2019)

Partnership Formed for Energy Trading on the Ammbr Mesh Network (January 28, 2019)

AmmbrTech Partners with FORK for Wireless Mesh Network Deployment in Northern Canada (April 4, 2019)

Ammbr CEO Derick Smith commented, "Between network users, infrastructure partners, and crowdsale participants, there has been substantial interest in Ammbr, its technologies and its vision. Being listed on two major exchanges is a significant development, which will will create an aftermarket for AMR tokens, making the Ammbr ecosystem more accessible to a greater range of users. With near-term rollouts already lined up in India and Canada, we believe we are still only in the early stages of bringing Ammbr to its greatest potential."

FORK President and CEO Shidan Gouran commented, "Working with Ammbr has been a pleasure and we are all very happy to see these achievements from the beginning. Getting AMR listed on p2pb2b and Stex is a major development, because the ability to easily buy and sell AMR tokens brings heightened usability of the Ammbr wireless mesh network. Right now, everything is going according to plan, and we expect to have many exciting announcements in the course of Ammbr's currently planned rollouts."

With respect to its mining operations in Quebec, FORK is pleased to announce that it has agreed to transfer 6,598 Antminer S9 machines ("Machines") to the service provider at its Quebec facility. The Machines were in operation pursuant to the master service agreement dated July 4, 2018 ("MSA") with the operator. The transfer of the Machines is consideration for the early termination of the MSA without any further fees due or payable by FORK, which were contemplated under the MSA. As previously announced in the Company's February 25, 2019 news release, the decision to liquidate this equipment took place as part of FORK's decision to pivot its operations and to focus on service-based offerings, as opposed to Bitcoin mining, in light of changing crypto asset market conditions. Moreover, with a greater percentage of blockchain networks using algorithms such as PoS (proof-of-stake), the Company is able to continue to provide network services, but without the resource burden of maintaining computer equipment for mining.

About Global Blockchain Mining Corp.

With blockchain technology rapidly re-shaping the models of many companies, industries, and their business processes, Global Blockchain Mining Corp. ("FORK") places a focus on the common needs of early-stage blockchain adopters. Originally founded with a focus on crypto-mining, FORK has recently diversified its offerings by placing an emphasis on professional services such as developing and administering launches of tokens and digital assets. Adapting to changes in blockchain technology, FORK is also now utilizing its computing power to provide consensus services, such as the operation of masternodes, servicenodes, and witnesses which are alternative methods to cryptocurrency mining for generating and acquiring digital assets. . Investors, through their investment in the Company, are provided with exposure to these tokens, cryptocurrencies and digital assets without the lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to these cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "FORK". Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com as well as on the Company's website at: www.forkcse.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect","may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed onthe forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

