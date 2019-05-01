EarthWater, PLC: EarthWater Launches a New Brand 'PRO Black Water' Expanding into the $2.8 Billion Growing Hydration Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / EarthWater, www.EarthWater.com, recognized as a premiere 'Made in the USA' manufacturer of consumer health and wellness products, announced today, the launch of 'PRO Black Water,' www.ProBlackWater.com. This brand-new Sports SKU, added to their exceptional line of Fulvic and Humic infused products, further solidifies their expansion into the number one growing Private Label water market which now exceeds $2.8 billion dollars.

'PRO Black Water' is a 100% natural, alkaline water, with 70 + trace minerals and a natural 9.5 to 10.5 pH, brought to you by Planet Earth. 'PRO Black Water' is for athletes, sports teams, extreme sports enthusiasts, active lifestyles, adventurers and so many more.

More than ever, consumers are looking for healthier choices in their everyday routines. 'PRO Black Water' is sugar free and free from artificial flavors, dyes, sweeteners, preservatives, chemicals and calories. Each bottle contains 333 mg of Fulvic and Humic organic compound minerals. This mineral composition helps the human body re-hydrate more efficiently, absorb nutrients faster and replenish electrolytes.

PRO Tennis PRO Golf PRO Basketball PRO Baseball PRO Recreation

PRO Black Water Contains:

• 70+ Trace Minerals

• Natural 9.5+ pH

• Natural Electrolytes

• Powerful Antioxidants

PRO Black Water is Scientifically Formulated to:

• Improve Metabolism

• Promote Balanced pH Levels

• Speed Nutrient Absorption

• Help Raise Energy Levels

• Enhance Immune System

• Heighten Cell Rejuvenation

• Elevate Enzyme Activity

• Intensify Detoxification

• Support Heavy Metal Removal

EarthWater Chairman/CEO CJ Comu stated, "We knew people were fascinated and wanted to enter the category we built for 'Black Water.' Rather than have potential competitors trying to enter this highly sophisticated and proprietary process, we decided to be the source manufacturer and allow the market to experience and enjoy what we have been selling world-wide for five years. The launch of 'PRO Black Water' further supports our mission statement 'to help change and improve people's lives with the power of natural trace minerals and a natural high pH.'

PRO Black Water can be purchased at www.ProBlackWater.com. Get FREE Shipping for a limited time on each case of twelve (12) 500ml BPA Free (PET) Bottles for only $24.00.

About EarthWater

EarthWater is a health and wellness company who manufactures mineral infused high-alkaline beverages and liquid concentrate with proprietary blends of natural, organic, trace minerals, mined from deep within the earth's surface. These minerals are composed of "Fulvic and Humic" and have rehydrating and detoxifying qualities which can inhibit free radicals and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater products are sold through the Amazon Exclusives Program and online Membership Sites. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to "like," "follow" and "share" our social media pages. Please visit www.EarthWater.com or call (855) 963-8584.

For Media information, please contact Kim Francis, Marketing, at kf@earthwater.com. For Company and Product information, please contact Beth DeGroot, VP: beth@earthwater.com.

SOURCE: EarthWater, PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543666/EarthWater-Launches-a-New-Brand-PRO-Black-Water-Expanding-into-the-28-Billion-Growing-Hydration-Market