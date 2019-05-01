Avon Appoints New General Manager to Drive Transformation Plan in Eastern Europe

Goran Petrovic Appointed General Manager, Russia and Eastern Europe

LONDON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP), a global leader in direct selling of beauty products, today announced that Goran Petrovic has been appointed Group Vice President and General Manager, Russia and Eastern Europe.

Goran is an experienced senior executive and brings extensive experience in social selling garnered through leadership, sales and marketing roles with Avon Canada (New Avon LLC) and Avon Worldwide (Avon Products Inc) in North America and Central and Eastern Europe. In addition to his sales and marketing pedigree Goran brings deep expertise in e-commerce and improving the digital customer experience.

For the past four years Goran has been President of Avon Canada, leading the transformation of New Avon's business there. Under his leadership Avon Canada has overhauled its Representative and customer experience and implemented key strategic changes to improve profitability and cash flow.

Goran joins Avon in July and will be responsible for leading Avon in Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. He will report to Global President Miguel Fernandez. Miguel commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Goran back to Avon Worldwide to lead this strategically important cluster and one of our largest markets. His three years in Russia as Head of Sales and experience in social selling in Eastern Europe, combined with more recent strategic transformation leadership in North America puts him in a strong position to build our business in Eastern Europe."

Goran commented: "We have a tremendous opportunity to open up Avon's growth in Russia and Eastern Europe. I'm very excited about the opportunity to transform the business model and support the next generation of Avon Beauty Entrepreneurs to build successful businesses. This is an iconic brand with truly stand-out product innovation which creates huge potential to grow our Representatives' sales. When she succeeds, we succeed".

About Avon Products Inc.

For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Millions of independent sales Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis.Avon supports women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over $1billion to women's causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com. Stand4Her

Forward-Looking Statements

This material contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to management changes and opportunities for growth in certain markets. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in Avon's markets as well as the other risks detailed in Avon's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Avon undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this material after it is posted to the Investor Relations section of our website.