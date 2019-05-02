Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)



Differences also arose in NAV announcements published for the above NAVs on 3 April to 30 April 2019 but as these non-material differences were cumulative, figures for this period have not been republished.

There is no correction to the Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) NAV figures which reflect the accretion in the underlying economic entitlement per Zero Dividend Preference Share from 100p to 127.25p over the planned life of the Company.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 30 April 2019 were:-