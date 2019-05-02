LEM Holding SA financial results 2018/19:
invitation to investor community and media conference
We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the financial year 2018/19 results:
Wednesday, 22 May 2019, 10:30 am
Widder Hotel, Zunft Stube,Rennweg 7, 8001 Zurich
Program
- 10.15 - 10.30: registration
- 10.30 - 11.15: presentation in English
- Chairman, Andreas Hürlimann
- Chief Executive Officer, Frank Rehfeld
- Chief Financial Officer, Andrea Borla
- 11.15 - 12.00: questions and answers
- 12.00: standing lunch
Registration
We look forward to welcoming you to this conference and kindly ask you to confirm your attendance by sending an e-mail to fuglister@cpc-pr.com
by Friday, 17 May 2019. Please indicate if you intend to stay for the standing lunch.
Media representatives
Please contact us if you wish to secure an interview opportunity at the following times:
- 09.00 - 09.30
- 09.30 - 10.00
- 12.30 - 13.00
If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact:
- Michael Füglister, +41 (0)22 552 46 29, fuglister@cpc-pr.com
- Nick Miles, +41 (0)22 552 46 26, miles@cpc-pr.com
LEM Holding SA
Andreas Hürlimann Frank Rehfeld
Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer