KBC Groep: KBC Group: Dividend announcement

REGULATED INFORMATION
KBC GROUP
Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability) Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels
VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
Communication of 2 May 2019 at 18:00
The Annual General Meeting of 2 May 2019 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 3,50 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2018. Further to payment of an interim dividend in the sum of 1 euro per share on 16 November 2018, the gross final dividend will be 2,50 euros per share (1,75 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).
Relevant dates are:
- ex-coupon date: 7 May 2019
- record date: 8 May 2019
- pay date: 9 May 2019