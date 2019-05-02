sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

65,74 Euro		-0,40
-0,60 %
WKN: 854943 ISIN: BE0003565737 Ticker-Symbol: KDB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KBC GROEP NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,64
66,03
19:45
65,96
66,06
19:45
02.05.2019 | 18:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

KBC Groep: KBC Group: Dividend announcement

REGULATED INFORMATION

KBC GROUP
Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability) Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels
VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Communication of 2 May 2019 at 18:00
The Annual General Meeting of 2 May 2019 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 3,50 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2018. Further to payment of an interim dividend in the sum of 1 euro per share on 16 November 2018, the gross final dividend will be 2,50 euros per share (1,75 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).
Relevant dates are:
- ex-coupon date: 7 May 2019
- record date: 8 May 2019
- pay date: 9 May 2019


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)