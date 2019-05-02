KBC Groep: KBC Group: Dividend announcement

REGULATED INFORMATION

KBC GROUP

Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability) Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Communication of 2 May 2019 at 18:00

The Annual General Meeting of 2 May 2019 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 3,50 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2018. Further to payment of an interim dividend in the sum of 1 euro per share on 16 November 2018, the gross final dividend will be 2,50 euros per share (1,75 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).

Relevant dates are:

- ex-coupon date: 7 May 2019

- record date: 8 May 2019

- pay date: 9 May 2019