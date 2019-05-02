sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,85 Euro		+0,56
+13,05 %
WKN: A11404 ISIN: US45170X2053 Ticker-Symbol: INVN 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IDENTIV INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IDENTIV INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,944
5,044
22:31
4,905
5,09
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IDENTIV INC
IDENTIV INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IDENTIV INC4,85+13,05 %