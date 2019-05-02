Identiv Stock to Rally on Strong Revenues and Profitability
For those of you that love finding those battered and beaten-down small technology stocks with above average upside, Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) may be what you are looking for.
While Identiv has a small market cap of $80.0 million, the developer of identity solutions is growing its revenues and moving towards profitability as early as this year.
Trading well below its 52-week high of $6.87 and its five-year high of $21.31 on September 2014, INVE stock has the ability to return big returns to investors.
Identiv Inc provides physical security and secure identification solutions comprised of.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
For those of you that love finding those battered and beaten-down small technology stocks with above average upside, Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) may be what you are looking for.
While Identiv has a small market cap of $80.0 million, the developer of identity solutions is growing its revenues and moving towards profitability as early as this year.
Trading well below its 52-week high of $6.87 and its five-year high of $21.31 on September 2014, INVE stock has the ability to return big returns to investors.
Identiv Inc provides physical security and secure identification solutions comprised of.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...