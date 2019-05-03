sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,96 Euro		+0,08
+0,62 %
WKN: A2DSXM ISIN: FR0013258662 Ticker-Symbol: 3AL 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ALD SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALD SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,96
13,19
09:13
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALD SA
ALD SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALD SA12,96+0,62 %