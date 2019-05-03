Curaleaf Holdings Inc Strikes Near-Billion-Dollar DealCuraleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF, CNSX:CURA) an integrated medical and wellness cannabis company with the biggest presence when it comes to branded retail stores in the U.S., is about to get even bigger.The Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company just announced a nearly $950.0-million deal that will bring together two market-leading cannabis companies. The deal, which is the largest ever between two U.S. cannabis companies, gives Curaleaf the most popular cannabis oil brands in California, Nevada, and Oregon.Curaleaf's share price is already up 130% year-to-date, but this new acquisition could.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...