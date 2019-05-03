In a trading update, management says FY19 trading exceeded its expectations, driven by Corporate business, and it expects similar trends in the current year. Reported profitability in FY19 and FY20 will be negatively affected by costs associated with implementing the strategic business plan, with little of the benefit expected until FY21 and beyond, and also IFRS 15 effects. We expect management to provide more details of the potential for enhanced growth and efficiency with the full-year results.

