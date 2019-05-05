Porr: Austrian construction group Porr achieved an order backlog of Euro 7,100 mn, which was 11.5% higher than the previous year. A selective approach to acquisitions led to a solid order intake of Euro 6,326 mn (previous year: Euro 6,301m). Production output climbed to a record of Euro 5,593m, displaying growth of 18.0%, which not only outperformed the European construction industry average but was generated on every home market. Earnings before taxes stood at Euro 88.1 mn, 3.3% above the level of the previous year (Euro 85.3 mn). The 2018 profit for the year amounted to Euro 66.2 mn. Earnings per share stood at Euro 2.17, a year-on-year increase of 3.9%. For 2019 the clear strategic focus will remain on operational excellence. The Executive Board is optimistic about achieving a ...

