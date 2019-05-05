Palfinger: The Palfinger Group, world's leading manufacturers of innovative lifting solutions, continued to record satisfactory growth in the first quarter of 2019. Revenue rose from Euro 394.2 mn by 11.8 per cent to Euro 440.9 mn, EBIT showed a significant year-on-year increase of 27.3 per cent. In terms of both revenue and earnings, Palfinger achieved record levels for quarterly figures. The main contributors to the satisfactory rise in revenue in the first quarter of 2019 were the regions NAM (North America) and EMEA. EBIT reached Euro 42.7 mn, as compared to Euro 33.6 mn in the first quarter of 2018. The consolidated net result increased as well, from Euro 17.9 mn to Euro 21.1 mn.Palfinger: weekly performance: 2.68%Amag: The Amag Group, Austrian premium supplier of ...

