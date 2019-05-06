Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-05-06 08:24 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided to resume trading in Baltika shares (BLT1T, ISIN code: EE3100145616) as of today, May 6, 2019. Trading was suspended due to the corporate event nominal value change/reverse stock split. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.