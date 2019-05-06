Metrics Highlight Potential at High-Grade Canadian Silver District



Maurice Jackson of Proven and Probable sits down with Greg Johnson the President, CEO, and Director of Metallic Minerals (TSX.V: MMG | OTC: MMNGF), which just issued a spectacular press release identifying eight multi-kilometer soil anomalies with high-grade rock sample results from the East Keno target area at Keno Silver Project, Yukon Territory. Metallic-Minerals continued to exceed expectations and is selling at an attractive discount. Find the exciting details in our interview.



Dauer: 21:23 Minuten



