AurCrest Gold Inc.: AurCrest Gold and Lac Seul First Nation to Jointly Investigate Carbon Sequestration Opportunities

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / AurCrest Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "AurCrest") (TSX-V: AGO) (FRANKFURT: TM8A, WKN: A0YG1K) is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated work with the Lac Seul First Nation ("Lac Seul") to investigate carbon sequestration opportunities in the First Nation's traditional territory in Northwestern Ontario.

Lac Seul has enacted a Band Council Resolution to explore the feasibility of valuing their traditional territory for purposes of capturing and sequestering carbon dioxide and monetizing carbon offset credits for sale to the benefit of the First Nation and its business partners. AurCrest, and the Company's subsidiary corporation Wiigwaasaatig Energy Inc. ("Wiigwaasaatig"), will work with the First Nation to finalize the terms of a definitive carbon credit management agreement to develop and implement sequestration project opportunities. AurCrest and Wiigwaasaatig will further engage industry experts to work alongside the First Nation in investigating these project opportunities, and together with Lac Seul will extend invitations to participate to other regional First Nations.

"As a member of the Lac Seul First Nation, I am proud that the Lac Seul Chief and Council have chosen to work with AurCrest and Wiigwaasaatig, through the Company's model of participation and inclusion with our First Nations neighbour communities, in turning the historic understanding of the role of indigenous people as stewards of the land into a modern model of indigenous-led environmental and community sustainability," stated Christopher Angeconeb, AurCrest President and CEO.

About AurCrest Gold Inc.

AurCrest is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. AurCrest has a portfolio of properties in Ontario, which include the Richardson Lake and Bridget Lake gold properties.



