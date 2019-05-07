Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2019) - The Mint Corporation (TSXV: MIT) ("Mint" or the "Company") announces that a cease trade order has been issued against the Company by the Ontario Securities Commission because of the Company's failure to file annual financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2018, together with the related MD&A and officer certifications (the "2018 Annual Filings"). As a result, Mint's common shares have been halted from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mint expects to file its 2018 Annual Filings later today. Revocation of the cease trade order is expected to occur within a couple of days following the filing of the 2018 Annual Filings.

Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or our future performance. Forward-looking statements include the expected date for filing the 2018 Annual Filings and the time required for the revocation of the cease trade order once the 2018 Annual Filings have been made. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any delays in the completion of the auditors' work on the financial statements of Mint and any delay in revoking the cease trade order once the 2018 Annual Filings have been made. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, The Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

About Mint

The Mint Corporation through its majority-owned subsidiaries (the "Mint Group"), is a globally-certified payments company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with its primary business in Dubai, UAE. The Mint Group provides employers, employees and merchants with best-in-class financial services supported via payroll cards and the feature rich and linked Mint mobile application. Through its mobile enabled payments platform certified globally by Mastercard and UnionPay, Mint brings modern financial conveniences, at reasonable cost, to employers, merchants and consumers.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

The Mint Corporation

Vishy Karamadam

647-352-0666

www.themintcorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44602