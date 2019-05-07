Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2019) -Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV: PRG) ("Precipitate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced a ground magnetic geophysical survey at the Lithocap Zone of the Company's 100% owned Pueblo Grande Project located three kilometres west of Barrick's Pueblo Viejo gold-silver mine in the Dominican Republic.

The Company's field crews have completed a grid line cutting program in advance of a minimum 38 line kilometre ground magnetic geophysical survey to be conducted over the highly prospective Lithocap Zone. The magnetic survey will consist of an estimated 24 east-west oriented parallel lines extending up to 2.6 kilometres in length, at both 100 and 200 metre line spacing. The purpose of the survey is to provide detailed ground magnetic data to augment existing airborne magnetic data along with pending results from the Company's recently completed infill soil sample survey conducted over the same Lithocap Zone area. Results from the recently completed soil sampling program will be released as they become available.

Jeffrey Wilson, Precipitate's President & CEO stated: "We are pleased to initiate the ground magnetic survey over the highly prospective Lithocap Zone as it will provide quality geophysical data for us to utilize in combination with the exiting regional airborne magnetic information generated by a prior operator. When combined, the new ground and airborne data will improve our subsurface knowledge, particularly via the use of 3D inversion computer modelling. Collecting and modelling this important geophysical data in conjunction with the pending geochemical results will assist vectoring toward priority target areas and specific drill target delineation for an anticipated initial phase of drilling."

This news release has been reviewed by Michael Moore, Vice President, Exploration of Precipitate Gold Corporation, the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under NI 43-101 standards.

About Precipitate Gold:

Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Pueblo Viejo Mining Camp and Tireo Gold Trend of the Dominican Republic. The Company also maintains the Reef property located immediately adjacent to Golden Predator's 3 Aces Project in the Upper Hyland River area, Yukon Territory. The Company has entered into an Option to Purchase Agreement with Golden Predator whereby Golden Predator can earn a 100% interest in the Reef claims by making certain staged payments in cash and shares and warrants. Precipitate is also actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.precipitategold.com.

