IGNITE INTERNATIONAL: Ignite Signs Agreement with Taylor Mammon & Nathan

Ignite International Brands Signs Definitive Agreement with Taylor Mammon & Nathan Limited for Manufacture and Distribution of CBD Products in Europe

Ignite International Brands to capitalize on new UK and European markets with its super premium line of CBD products

UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / Ignite International Brands, Ltd (CSE:BILZ) (the "Company"), a global super-premium CBD company, today is pleased to announce that, it has signed definitive agreements for the manufacture and distribution of CBD products in the United Kingdom with Taylor Mammon & Nathan Limited ("Taylor Mammon"). This agreement also includes the option for the Company to expand into other strategic European markets. Taylor Mammon is a leading cannabidiol (CBD) manufacturer and distributor of white label CBD solutions, based in the United Kingdom.

Under the agreements, Taylor Mammon will, under exclusive Ignite license in the United Kingdom, manufacture, package and distribute a wide array of premium Ignite branded CBD products to select wholesale and retail channels. The Company and Taylor Mammon are jointly developing a comprehensive marketing program that will support the launch of Ignite branded products. The Company will also draw on its marketing expertise and the brand recognition of the Ignite trademark, the iconic goat's skull logo and founder Dan Bilzerian who has amassed a global social media fan base of over 42 million followers across the leading social media platforms. Taylor Mammon will also serve as Ignite's fulfilment partner on its launch of its rest-of-world ecommerce platform scheduled for Q3 2019.

The Company intends to build upon this strategic distribution relationship to introduce a host of Ignite branded products to legal European CBD markets.

"We look forward to the power of this partnership to drive CBD market leadership in this emerging UK hyper-growth category," said Jim McCormick , President of Ignite International. "We've seen what the power of Dan's social media super-influencer status and product expertise has done for Ignite in North America, and we look forward to building on this success in the UK with an established leader such as Taylor Mammon."

Added Taylor Mammon CEO David Taylor, "It is an honour to be working with the highly professional team at Ignite, they are without a doubt a spectacular company that is about to create a giant footprint into the global CBD markets, and we are proud to be working with them in what I know will be a remarkable relationship".

About Us

About Ignite International Brands, Ltd.

Ignite International is an investment company with a focus on opportunities in the Canadian and global CBD sector. The Company has a Trademark & Copyright License Agreement with Ignite International, a company founded by Dan Bilzerian, that permits it to market, promote, manufacture, sell, and distribute Ignite branded CBD products in the UK and in all international markets other than the United States, as well as investments in CBD and CBD-related companies.

About Taylor Mammon Ltd.

Taylor Mammon Ltd. (www.taylormammon.com) is a privately held, established specialist white label manufacturer. Taylor Mammon sees the benefits in the power of CBD and have created a Company to allow people to have total ownership over their brands and benefit from all of the exciting applications of CBD. Taylor Mammon innovates and creates new products to meet our partners' rigorous demands.

