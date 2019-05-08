WiSA and LG Electronics demonstrate simplified wireless audio systems with OLED and NanoCell TVs from LG and high-quality audio technology from Association members

WiSA LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and comprised of leading consumer electronics brands, announces the next step in its global collaboration with LG Electronics at the HIGH END 2019 trade show in Munich. This marks both the European launch of the WiSA Ready* initiative and LG's 2019 OLED and Nano Cell TV series equipped with this special feature. The TVs are compatible with WiSA USB Transmitters and a range of intelligent WiSA Certified speakers that deliver unparalleled sound for home theater.

WiSA Ready TVs offer easy connectivity to external wireless speakers with very low latency and, as a result, the best HiFi sound thanks to a growing number of WiSA Certified intelligent speakers. All devices work seamlessly together to wirelessly transmit multichannel audio signals and deliver authentic concert quality sound that enhances enjoyment of movies, videos, music, gaming or sporting events. Unlike traditional wired audio systems, setup is straightforward and takes just minutes, even with more complex 5.1 and 7.1 configurations.

"Audio is a critical component for enjoying fantastic TV and movie content and enjoying our great display technology in gaming or esports," said Andreas Urbach, Head of Product Marketing Home Entertainment at LG Electronics. "Thanks to WiSA Ready, we're able to offer consumers powerful home entertainment sound that doesn't require cables. Together, we're setting the standard for display technology and audio experience."

Several WiSA members are supporting LG's collaboration with new WiSA Certified speakers that will be unveiled at HIGH END 2019 and launched in Europe later this year. These include Klipsch's Reference Wireless Speakers, Electrocompaniet's EC Living Wireless Lifestyle Series, System Audio's Silverback Wireless Speakers, Platinum's Monaco 5.1 Wireless Home Entertainment System, and several Harman Citation Home Audio speakers. In addition, WiSA member Axiim has already launched the Axiim Link, a USB transmitter that connects to any WiSA Ready audio source such as TVs, game consoles or PCs and connects quickly to all WiSA Certified speakers.

"We are delighted that WiSA members are attending HIGH END in Munich this week to show how our technology is driving the next generation of premium sound for smart devices and home entertainment systems," said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. "With the success of the new WiSA Ready platform, WiSA bandwidth continues to grow rapidly along with leading consumer electronics companies. The WiSA brand can thus become the new standard for wireless audio-a standard that stands for quality and trust."

The WiSA Ready platform made international headlines for the first time when the Association announced its global collaboration with LG Electronics at CES 2019.

More information about the WiSA Association, its technology and products can be found at www.wisaassociation.org.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances. With over 100 offices around the world and over 70,000 employees, LG generated consolidated sales of $54.4 billion in fiscal 2018. Consisting of five business units Home Appliances Air Solutions, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communication, Vehicle Components and Business-to-Business LG is one of the world's leading manufacturers of flat-panel televisions, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators, including LG SIGNATURE premium products and LG ThinQ artificial intelligence products. More information about LG Electronics can be found at www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH

The Korean technology group LG Electronics has been active on the German market since 1976. The company, headquartered in Eschborn near Frankfurt, has continuously expanded its activities since then and is currently active in the following business areas: Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Information System Products, Home Appliances, Air Solutions, Solar and Vehicle Components. In recent years, the innovation driver has received numerous prizes and awards for its trend-setting products. Important innovations such as flexible displays and curved batteries are the result of cooperation between specialized companies within the LG Group. In line with the brand promise "Life's Good", new developments are always geared to the needs of users and never serve an end in themselves. LG also underpins its brand promise with social commitment through its own campaigns or in cooperation with numerous partners. Further information can be found at www.lg.com and www.lg.de/presse.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment

LG Electronics Home Entertainment is one of the leading manufacturers of flat panel displays, AV products, monitors, PCs, digital signage and commercial displays for the consumer and business markets. LG is entering a new era of innovation in the TV market, creating advanced technologies such as OLED TV and implementing an intuitive operating system to enable customers to experience all the benefits of smart TV technology. LG's mission is to enrich customers' lives with innovative home entertainment products such as the award-winning 4K OLED TVs, Ultra HD TVs and webOS TVs.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are "ready" to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

2019 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190508005244/en/

Contacts:

Ashley Eggert

Dittoe PR for WiSA

317-202-2280

ashley@dittoepr.com



Mary Magnani or Kirsten Chapman

LHA Investor Relations for Summit Wireless Technologies

415.433.3777

summit@lhai.com