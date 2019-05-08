Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Media / 2019-05-08 / 13:46 *Media Alert* *Kudelski Group and u-blox to present simple and secure IoT connectivity solutions at IoT World 2019 in Santa Clara* *Santa Clara, CA, May 8, 2019 *- The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, and u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial and consumer markets, will attend IoT World 2019 in Santa Clara, CA, from May 13-16, to demonstrate their joint solutions for secure IoT connectivity for cellular networks. The companies are also the Gold Sponsors of the IoT Security Track of the IoT World Conference and will speak on the topic of integrated IoT security. Addressing the security and time-to-market challenges of device manufacturers and communication service providers, Kudelski and u-blox announced their collaboration last year and have since begun the integration of Kudelski's IoT security technologies into various u-blox product lines. This integration allows IoT implementors to adopt a single device that provides both reliable cellular communications as well as a robust security solution that protects all of their critical assets, including device, data, communications and commands. *At the Expo * Kudelski & u-blox will have a private meeting room in the adjacent Hyatt Regency Hotel, located on the second floor of the conference center in the Bayshore East room. Appointments with u-blox and Kudelski can be made using this link [1]. The two companies will demonstrate an end-to-end approach to communications and security integration in IoT devices, identity personalization, device deployment at scale, efficient cloud integration and operations, as well as security incident monitoring and response. *At the Conference* u-blox and Kudelski are the Gold Sponsors of the IoT Security Track. The two companies will participate in various conference panels and speeches: - Wednesday, May 15, 11:30 a.m.: IoT Security Panel Discussion *"Creating Success with your IoT Project - From Strategy to Integration"* Patrick Hauert [2], VP Business Strategy, Kudelski Group - Thursday, May 16, 1:40 p.m.: Security Track Keynote *"Smart IoT Security: How to protect your investment from cradle to grave"* Craig Miller [3], Senior Product Strategy Director, u-blox Christopher Schouten [4], Sr. Director Product Marketing, Kudelski Group - Thursday, May 16, 3:50 p.m.: IoT Security Panel Discussion *"Developing the framework to secure IoT-generated data"* Christopher Schouten, Sr. Director Product Marketing, Kudelski Group Craig Miller, Senior Product Strategy Director, u-blox *At the Awards* Kudelski Group is a finalist for the Best IoT Security Solution at the IoT World Awards, which will be presented at a gala dinner on May 15th. *About the Kudelski Group* The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com [5] The Kudelski IoT Security Suite is a comprehensive set of solutions and services based on 30 years of Kudelski Group innovation in protecting digital TV content on more than 400 million devices, as well as its strong expertise in cybersecurity. It makes IoT security easy to embrace by providing trusted control and protection of the key resources of any IoT solution: data, network, device, features, communications and applications. By leveraging state-of-the-art security hardware designed by Swiss engineers and its unique heritage in both pay TV and cybersecurity, Kudelski Group is uniquely positioned to provide companies with design, implementation and long-term security lifecycle management of their connected business models across a variety of industries. *About u-blox* u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. www.u-blox.com [6] *Media Contacts* Christopher Schouten Kudelski Group - IoT Security Head of Marketing +1 480 819 5781 christopher.schouten@nagra.com Natacha Seitz u-blox PR Manager +41 76 436 07 88 natacha.seitz@u-blox.com *Press Contact* Lexi Hatzi Account Director Phone +44 1225 470000 Lexi.hatzi@publitek.com Issuer: u-blox AG Key word(s): Enterprise End of Corporate News Language: English Company: u-blox AG Zürcherstrasse 68 8800 Thalwil Switzerland Phone: +41 44 722 74 44 Fax: +41 44 722 74 47 E-mail: info@u-blox.com Internet: www.u-blox.com ISIN: CH0033361673 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 808617 End of News EQS Group Media 808617 2019-05-08 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d6afc9b6b517f661d5c12299d921de01&application_id=808617&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=058d0411169670ec6bf9b4f04a942936&application_id=808617&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=36be07fffc55286c844fa0f948fdb215&application_id=808617&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ad01e1e64c1886ce7a93afe29c2319ed&application_id=808617&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6de358e39ace88d104e5d8a880f8a181&application_id=808617&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3269a4a9d550ad3101ca61d6fb1c807c&application_id=808617&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

