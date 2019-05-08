Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2019) - The Mint Corporation (TSXV: MIT) ("Mint" or the "Company"), announced today that it has filed its audited annual financial statements, MD&A and related CEO and CFO certificates for its financial year-ended December 31, 2018 (the "Year End Filings"). The Year End Filings can be found under Mint's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Mint

The Mint Corporation through its majority-owned subsidiaries (the "Mint Group"), is a globally-certified payments company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with its primary business in Dubai, UAE. The Mint Group provides employers, employees and merchants with best-in-class financial services supported via payroll cards and the feature rich and linked Mint mobile application. Through its mobile enabled payments platform certified globally by Mastercard and UnionPay, Mint brings modern financial conveniences, at reasonable cost, to employers, merchants and consumers.

