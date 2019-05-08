SV Advisory Group: Meet Dr. Todd An Expert In Nonsurgical Cosmetic Medicine

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / Non-surgical Cosmetic Medicine is a rapidly growing field of medicine. From nonsurgical body shaping to a nonsurgical nosejob. The discipline is grwoing faster with more procedures, and ore products and technology.

Dr. Todd, an expert in nonsurgical cosmetic medicine, is regularly featured as a medical expert on a variety of topics for top media outlets including New York Times, New York Daily News, New York Post, and many more.

Dr. Todd is well known for his work at EGA Medical. Listening carefully to patient's concerns and desires combined with a keen aesthetic eye has made Dr. Schlifstein standout in the field of Cosmetic Medicine.

He helps restore and rejuvenate a person's appearance while maintaining a natural appearance in one of the keys to his success. An expert in all cosmetic injectable, but some of his favorite injections are for lip and cheek enhancement.

Cosmetic Medicine is a discipline of medicine but it also incorporates an artist's eye and touch.

Dr. Todd is the founder of EGA Medical which opened in 2009 in NY, in 2016 they expanded to Larchmont, NY, and this summer they are opening in Roslyn, NY. Additionally, Dr. Todd released his company's skincare line last month. He was voted amongst the top 5% most loved Injector on Realself and was voted a Top 10 Injector by other physicians for Best Aesthetic Injectors.

