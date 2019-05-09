Trackloop Launches Mobile and Web Delivery Track & Trace at the Cannabis Cup in California

The company will showcase state-of-the-art delivery vehicle at the event

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trackloop Analytics Corp. ("Trackloop" or the "Company") (Canadian Securities Exchange: TOOL), (FRANKFURT: B2IP), (OTCQB: TLOOF), is pleased to announce the launch of its latest delivery track & trace software solution for cannabis at the Cannabis Cup show in Santa Rosa, California on June 1st and 2nd. The module expands on its industry leading traceability solution specialized for urban delivery, enabling dispatcher and driver to plan for an optimal delivery schedule by utilizing advanced order management, driver assignment, routing algorithms and emerging traffic conditions to maximize operational efficiency. In addition, the Company has taken a minimalistic design approach for the user interfaces simplifying field deployment.

The Cannabis Cup is the premiere destination for marijuana fans worldwide, featuring A-list musical performances and some of the top cannabis producers in the world. The Cannabis Cup provides a national platform to the Northern California region, ranking its products among the best in the world. It also provides a forum for producers, distributors, service providers and consumers to display the key value add of their business directly to the industry & public, and engage with the community to discuss potential opportunities.

In addition to the mobile and web scheduling module, Trackloop will showcase its latest track & trace delivery software solution for cannabis at the event. In partnership with Thermobile and Ford (NYSE: F), the Company will present one of the most advanced delivery vans on the market. The vehicle will be equipped with sustainable electric powered refrigeration, security systems, real-time temperature monitoring, delivery scheduling, and traceability solution, connected with METRC's API. The all-in-one compliant cannabis transportation van is a fully integrated, turn-key software and hardware solution that provides all the requirements for refrigerated urban delivery of cannabis. Advanced logistics vehicles like Trackloop's, are necessary for robust temperature controlled and traceable distribution networks in the cannabis industry.

"We are excited to be presenting our state-of-the-art solution, on one of the USA's largest stages for cannabis. Launching our delivery scheduling solution marks the completion of a major milestone in our development roadmap. "The module is fully compatible with legacy systems, making it the most powerful delivery tracking solution for the cannabis supply chain," said Kris Malek of Trackloop.

Trackloop's product set allows the Cannabis producers and distributors to manage the entire delivery process;

- Order management

- Barcode assignment

- Vehicle and driver assignment

- Location tracking

- Temperature monitoring during delivery

- Drop-off & pick-up tracking

- Record management

The platform is also well integrated with METRC and its order creation process, so it handles and maintains the entire record of manifests & deliveries from one single platform in real-time; a capability that currently does not exist in any other similar solution.

About TrackLoop Analytics Inc.

TrackLoop Analytics (TOOL) is an analytics software company that is leveraging digital asset technology to transform and modernize multiple industries. TrackLoop is taking a diversified approach to the analytics and technology space, delivering practical solutions in the finance, logistics, cannabis, and pharmaceutical industries. The Company's turnkey real-time tracking solutions offer the very latest in IoT and AI, providing valuable data and business intelligence to some of the world's leading brands.

TrackLoop is a publicly-traded company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE); trading symbol TOOL (C.TOOL or TOOL.cn). For more information about the company please contact us at +1-778-938-3367.

Zayn Kalyan

Chief Technology Officer

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the Company's plans and intentions, signing contracts, potential revenues, expansion into the U.S. market, other potential transactions, product development, events, courses of action, and the potential of the Company's technology and operations, among others, are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions; the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition; the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; market conditions and the demand and pricing for products; security threats; relationships with its customers, distributors and business partners; the ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel. TrackLoop may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, the ability to successfully develop software, that there will be no regulation or law that will prevent the Company from operating its business, anticipated costs, the ability to achieve goals. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward looking statements.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of technology changes on the industry, competition, security threats, consumer sentiment towards TrackLoop's products, services and blockchain technology generally, failure to develop new and innovative products, litigation, increase in operating costs, lack of demand for TrackLoop's products and services, increase in labor costs, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For more information about the company please contact us at +1-778-938-3367.