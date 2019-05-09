Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2019) - YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV: YDX) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company") would like to announce the installation of the fifth location of Arkave VR to be installed in the USA.

This is the first agreement brought by Studio 41B, Arkave VR official reseller in the US, and the first arena in the state of Colorado.

The Arena will be installed at Celebrity Lanes, a state-of-the-art facility specialized in Bowling that also features other attractions such as a full service restaurant & bar with 40 beers on tap, large arcade with over 35 games, a fully immersive interactive laser tag, outdoor patio seating with fire pit, and live music.

"This marks the first arena that was negotiated by a reseller. It's important for the growth of the company that Arkave VR is distributed by companies that are part of the Family Entertainment Industry and have an extensive network. We understand that it's the best way to accelerate sales" - stated Daniel Japiassu.

Installation of the new Arkave VR arena will be done this week.

More about Celebrity Lanes at http://celebritylanes.com

ABOUT STUDIO 41B

Studio 41B (www.studio41b.com), headquartered in Lake Wales, Florida, is a creative design firm that specializes in the delivery of inventive products and solutions that capture imaginations while transporting people to other worlds, including: escape rooms; laser tag arenas; entertainment attractions; theme and scenic design, and architectural elements and signage. The company's portfolio includes a wide variety of retail and entertainment projects with companies, including: Walt Disney World, Legoland Florida, AMF Bowling Centers; Cabela's; Main Event Entertainment; Marriott Hotels; PepsiCo; Rainforest Cafe; Seattle's Best Coffee, and Wilderness at the Smokies Resort, among others.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com ) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has four Arenas in the United States, a flagship store being built in Canada and is being sold through a network of distributors that will focus on the thousands of Family Entertainment Centre's throughout North America, in constant search for innovative attractions.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

More Information:

Jim Nelson

Director

(604) 646-6910

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements other than statements of historical fact herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding our current and future plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations as well as a list of risk factors that we deem relevant are disclosed in the documents we file from time to time via SEDAR with the Canadian regulatory agencies to whose policies we are bound. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates and opinions and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should our assumptions, estimates or opinions change, other than as required by law and readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

