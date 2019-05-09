Avon takes another stride forward in digital transformation with new 'Avon On' app for Representatives

Unleashing the power of millions of beauty entrepreneurs with integrated app to manage and promote their business from their mobile

Beauty entrepreneurs in Mexico, Russia, and Philippines amongst those to use the app this year

LONDON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP), a globally recognised leader in direct selling of beauty products, has announced the launch of a new mobile app to support millions of micro-entrepreneurs to manage their businesses on the go. 'Avon On' rolled out to 17 markets worldwide after successful trials in the UK.

The launch marks the next step in Avon's digital transformation, opening up access to the brand with high-tech and high-touch solutions. This first wave roll-out includes Mexico, Russia, and Philippines, with a further 25 markets from across Europe, Latin America, and Africa launching the app from July 2019.

The app will help Representatives increase their productivity and manage their business easier and faster, whilst harnessing the power of their own networks through enhanced social sharing capabilities. Key features include latest product and promotion notifications, order placing, easy access to support features including FAQs and Avon contact centres, a sharable link to the instant messaging brochure and a social media hub.

The social media hub will support Representatives to reach and engage their audience with high quality brand and product content, alongside tailored messaging that suits their own business and customer needs - because she knows her customers best. It showcases content from the new content studio, providing multi-platform outputs delivered directly to the app on a weekly basis for Representatives to share with their online communities.

A 'share your look' feature also enables Representatives to produce user generated content in just three simple steps, showcasing Avon inspired beauty looks with fun and creative branded borders and wraps. It leverages the power of Avon's Representative network of trusted advisors and beauty influencers by providing the tools and knowledge to create their own authentic on-brand content.

Nick Burton, Vice President Digital Development, says: "Avon has built the world's largest network of female entrepreneurs and we are relentless in our focus on making Her successful. Providing our beauty entrepreneurs with a one stop shop to boost their business from their mobile is key to unleashing the power of digital for our Representatives, and increasing the flexibility of the Avon opportunity."

As the app is developed, Avon will continue to pilot and launch new functionality to help support its beauty entrepreneurs to unlock their full earnings potential.

About Avon Products Inc.

For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Millions of independent sales Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis.Avon supports women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over $1billion to women's causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com. Stand4Her

