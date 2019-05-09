Bigben Interactive: PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN creates Aromasound, an alliance between music and aromatherapy

Press Release

BIGBEN creates Aromasound,

an alliance between music and aromatherapy

Lesquin (France), May 9th 2019 - BIGBEN, developer and manufacturer of consumer audio equipment, presents a new brand, dedicated to well-being through music and aromatherapy: Aromasound.

The Aromasound range merges the forms of everyday audio devices, all equipped with an essential oil diffuser. Through the use of a portable USB diffuser, a wireless speaker, or a luminous alarm clock, Aromasound products aim to create new ways to enjoy the benefits of nature, sounds and light. The products are provided with essential oil synergies created by organic farming and specially selected by experts for their relaxing, toning or purifying properties.



"The design of audio products is amongst BIGBEN's historical bases. In this very competitive market, our expertise and our ability to renew our catalogue have always been our best allies." declares Alain FALC, BIGBEN Founder and CEO. "After a great deal of development work, it is with great pride that we are now bringing to life a new family of products with an innovative concept. A resolutely modern brand, Aromasound will undoubtedly convince the public." concludes Alain FALC.

BIGBEN's new audio range Aromasound will be launched starting summer 2019.

About BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

A leader in the digital entertainment industry, the BIGBEN Group applies its know-how through the synergy of strategic activities: Gaming, Mobile phones and Audio. With its successful and long-lasting European base, BIGBEN has extended its distribution network to five continents. The Group, recognised for its innovation and creativity, now aims to become one of the worldwide leaders in each of its markets. www.bigben.eu

Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment C - Index: CAC SMALL - Éligible SRD long | ISN: FR0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP |SALES 2018-2019: 245,5M€ | HEADCOUNT: more than 115 employees | INTERNATIONAL: 12 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 115 countries.

